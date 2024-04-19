A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Police visit man who expressed anger online about bishop being stabbed by Islamist

'People raised concerns about your views'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:50pm

(MODERNITY) – A video out of the UK shows a man being visited at home by two police officers and an NHS psychologist after he expressed anger online about the stabbing of a Bishop in Sydney by an Islamist.

Now a new video has emerged showing how an Orthodox Christian man in the UK received a home visit from police and a psychologist for reportedly posting online, “Christians must stand up.”

The clip shows a female officer explaining how authorities had “a few concerns” about what the man had posted on social media. “So why are you here today?” asks the man.

Read the full story ›

