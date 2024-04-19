Police visit man who expressed anger online about bishop being stabbed by Islamist

(MODERNITY) – A video out of the UK shows a man being visited at home by two police officers and an NHS psychologist after he expressed anger online about the stabbing of a Bishop in Sydney by an Islamist.
Now a new video has emerged showing how an Orthodox Christian man in the UK received a home visit from police and a psychologist for reportedly posting online, “Christians must stand up.”
The clip shows a female officer explaining how authorities had “a few concerns” about what the man had posted on social media. “So why are you here today?” asks the man.