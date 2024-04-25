A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Poll indicates voters' views on abortion have shifted, could impact the 2024 election

Democrats hope issue will draw voters

Published April 25, 2024 at 1:46pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

Abortion activists

(FORBES) – Support for legal abortion has climbed to a record high, according to a new poll that comes as Democrats are leaning heavily on the issue in their 2024 campaigns.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found 66% of voters believe abortion should be legal in either all or most cases—an all-time high in Quinnipiac’s two decades of polling.

Support for abortion in all cases also climbed to 34%, a record high, while support for banning abortion in all cases dipped to an all-time low of 5%.

