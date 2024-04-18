A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Polling shows how massively unpopular Scotland's 'hate crime' law is

Calls for vote to repeal after just 2 weeks

Published April 18, 2024 at 5:32pm

(MODERNITY) – A new YouGov poll has found that Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s popularity has nosedived since the introduction of ridiculous the hate crime law that caused police to receive over 8000 reports in one week.

The Telegraph reports that Yousaf now has an approval rating of minus 32, equating to a 15-point drop for since the beginning of the year. The report notes that even among people who voted for his Party, more believe he is doing a poor job than those who think he is doing well.

Just 29 per cent of Scottish National Party voters believe Yousaf is doing a good job, while 36 per cent think he has been poor in office. Consequently, Yousaf’s popularity among his own voters is now minus seven, down from plus 14 in January, a massive drop.

