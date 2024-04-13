Pompeii archaeologists unearth mythological banquet hall with stunning frescoes

(EURO NEWS) – Archaeologists have unearthed an extraordinary banquet hall, containing stunning frescoes depicting mythological scenes inspired by the Trojan War, among the ruins of Pompeii. It's been described as one of the most striking discoveries ever made at the archaeological site in the south of Italy.

Measuring approximately 15 metres long by 6 metres wide, the banquet hall's black-painted walls are adorned with well-preserved frescoes and mosaics. In one depiction, Paris, the prince of Troy, faces the Spartan princess Helen. In another scene, Apollo, the Greek god of music and archery, holds a lyre, attempts to allure the Trojan priestess Cassandra.

“Pompeii is truly a treasure chest that never ceases to surprise us and arouse amazement because, every time we dig, we find something beautiful and significant," says the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

