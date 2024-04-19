Pompeo calls for EPA to be dissolved over 'unconstitutional' overreach

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, now senior counsel for global affairs with the American Center for Law and Justice, is calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to be dissolved.

It's because it has been "weaponized" by extremists and its newest agenda is simply to destroy the gas-powered vehicle in ways that would injure American families.

In fact, the EPA, under direction from Biden, has been imposing rules and requirements that, if followed, eventually will make owning a gas-powered vehicle prohibitively expensive.

All the while the Biden administration is demanding that taxpayers subsidize the construction and sales of electric vehicles, which have range and weather limitations that gas cars do not. And are many times more expensive.



Pompeo explained Biden has been using the office of the president "to pursue political projects at the expense of American families. His administration has foisted a radical green agenda and divisive 'DEI' programs on the American people, resulting in high inflation and government waste at every level."

Now, he explained, Biden is adopting an even more drastic agenda: "Banning gas-powered vehicles."

"Just as Barack Obama did, Biden has weaponized the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to advance his political agenda at the expense of average American families. The EPA’s new rules, issued just a few weeks ago, demand that car manufacturers severely cut the emissions produced by their vehicles. The EPA claims these companies can meet the new benchmark if 44% of all new cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks are fully electric by 2030, with that percentage meant to increase through 2032. This is effectively a ban on gas-powered vehicles: As high demand for fewer and fewer new gasoline vehicles drives up prices, the foundation of American transportation – especially for families outside major cities – will become unaffordable or unavailable within the next decade. This is staggering, unconstitutional government overreach."

He pointed out electrics were only 7% of new car sales last year, mostly bought by "high earners." Fully half of the nation's battery-run cars are in California, where they continue to be a status symbol.

In real America, he said, "Farmers in particular rely on tractors, harvesters, and sprayers that require the high power and endurance of diesel engines, while the 2022 Ag Census recorded that 1.47 million farms across America owned 3.16 million semi-trucks or pickups.

"Electric vehicles could potentially be of great benefit to farmers and small businesses someday, just as gas-powered vehicles are now – but today isn’t that day. That’s why our federal government should allow the natural power of the free market to produce electric vehicles that can genuinely compete with gas vehicles," he charged.

And it's really more than about electric cars, he said.

"Biden’s rule is really just another attack on freedom. Privately owned, gas-powered cars are central to the American way of life and will be for the foreseeable future. They provide reliable transportation that gets parents to work and kids to school at a price that is within the means of most Americans. They give families the freedom to travel together on vacations when flights are unaffordable – which they increasingly are."

Will electrics help in the future? Sure, he said.

But "the American people should have the choice to decide when, where, and how they adopt new technologies. As a free people, we – not the government – should get to decide."

Finally, he warned, Biden's "market manipulation" on the issue is set up to profit the Chinese Communist Party.

"The CCP controls nearly every stage of the electric-vehicle supply chain," he pointed out. "The Biden administration is aware of this issue, yet its solution has been characteristically ham-fisted: canceling tax credits for all cars with supply-chain connections to China – tax credits that were meant to help solve the affordability problem for American families."

He said, however, that the EPA now cannot be salvaged.

"This agency will always be weaponized by leftist extremists who are out to limit the freedoms of ordinary Americans, and we should act accordingly. The EPA should be dissolved."

