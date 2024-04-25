A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Pope: 'Deniers of climate change' are 'foolish'

Critic says 'misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:57pm
Pope Francis

Pope Francis

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Pope Francis has stated that “deniers of climate change” are “foolish” as they don’t believe “research,” and insisting that “climate change exists.”

In comments made to CBS Evening News and aired April 24, the 87-year-old Pontiff decried those whom CBS’s Norah O’Donnell described as “deniers of climate change.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“There are people who are foolish, and foolish even if you show them research, they don’t believe it,” responded Francis. “Why? Because they don’t understand the situation or because of their interest, but climate change exists.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope: 'Deniers of climate change' are 'foolish'
Gen Z is 'hungry' for God, says president of Christian university
Poll indicates voters' views on abortion have shifted, could impact the 2024 election
Justice asks Biden DOJ point-blank why abortion statute uses phrase 'unborn child'
Terror leader lays out demand for ending war on Israel
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×