Predicting whether you're a Democrat or Republican based on your looks? It's a new reality

(FOX NEWS) -- Researchers are warning that facial recognition technologies are "more threatening than previously thought" and pose "serious challenges to privacy" after a study found that artificial intelligence can be successful in predicting a person’s political orientation based on images of expressionless faces.

A recent study published in the journal American Psychologist says an algorithm’s ability to accurately guess one’s political views is "on par with how well job interviews predict job success, or alcohol drives aggressiveness." Lead author Michal Kosinski told Fox News Digital that 591 participants filled out a political orientation questionnaire before the AI captured what he described as a numerical "fingerprint" of their faces and compared them to a database of their responses to predict their views.

"I think that people don’t realize how much they expose by simply putting a picture out there," said Kosinski, an associate professor of organizational behavior at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

