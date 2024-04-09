Prince William close to ascending throne, royal expert claims

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Observers of Great Britain’s Royal Family believe that Prince William has come frighteningly close to rising to King William, based on those with knowledge of King Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was suffering from some form of cancer and would begin immediate treatment, just over a year after taking the throne. King Charles, 75, was denied the crown for decades as Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, and with his health now in greater jeopardy, those close to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, said the couple is under “tremendous stress” over the possibility of succession.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” Tina Brown, a former editor for Variety, wrote in a recent article highlighted by Page Six.

Read the full story ›