A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldROYAL PAIN

Prince William close to ascending throne, royal expert claims

Prince, princess under 'tremendous stress' over the possibility of succession

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:47pm
Prince William, Princess Kate and children (video screenshot)

Prince William, Princess Kate and children

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Observers of Great Britain’s Royal Family believe that Prince William has come frighteningly close to rising to King William, based on those with knowledge of King Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was suffering from some form of cancer and would begin immediate treatment, just over a year after taking the throne. King Charles, 75, was denied the crown for decades as Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, and with his health now in greater jeopardy, those close to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, said the couple is under “tremendous stress” over the possibility of succession.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” Tina Brown, a former editor for Variety, wrote in a recent article highlighted by Page Six.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prince William close to ascending throne, royal expert claims
Russia is preparing for potential gasoline shortage
'We cannot cope': Scottish police deluged with politicized hate crime reports
Navy orders 'deep dive' into readiness after massive ship deployment delay
U.S. hands over seized Iranian guns, ammo to Ukraine
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×