Pro-abortion arguments compared to supporting ... SLAVERY!

Conversations on social media often are less than significant. But on occasion there comes a stunner that demands, and gets, attention.

Such is a reposting by activist Seth Dillon of a comment from Nathan Prindler, a self-described, "shameless anti-abortion libertarian-conservative Canadian Christian who wants to become American," who succinctly points out that, "Nearly every pro-abortion argument mirrors pro-slavery arguments from the 19th century."

Then he lists them:

"This slave/baby is my property/body. You can't tell me what to do with it."

"No one is forcing you to have slaves/abortions, mind your own business."

"My property/body rights come before the rights of a slave/fetus."

"Slavery/abortion has been around for thousands of years it's never going away. We might as well have a safe and legal system in place for it."

"Slaves/fetuses aren't really people, they aren't like us, they're physically different therefore we can own/kill them."

"If slavery/abortion ends most of these slaves/babies wind up on the street without a job."

"Slavery/abortion is in the best interest of the Africans/babies. The world can be a cruel place, so it's actually best for them to enslave/abort them."

"Slavery/abortion was vindicated by the Supreme Court. It's already been decided. It's settled law."

The same arguments that were used to defend slavery are being used every day to defend abortion. h/t @NathanPrindler https://t.co/P0lz6pTlZS pic.twitter.com/JpBVqFlmOi — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 11, 2024

A Twitchy commentary pointed out, "Seth Dillon just ended every single pro-abortion argument ever made … in 1 tweet."

It commented, "It's interesting how the same party that went to war to keep their slaves is the same party now fighting to make sure women can abort up to and including birth. It's almost as if they don't like human beings, in general, and end up on the wrong side of every issue every time."

The left be like “babies are only 3/5 human” — AC (@AC_SL8TR) April 11, 2024

If you want to violate someone humans rights first you have to demonize them. “It’s a clump of cells”. “It’s not a person until it can survive on its own” — brandon feils (@astrobrandon79) April 11, 2024

It even pointed out the warning that those very arguments likely won't stop with abortion.

I wonder how many of these are also being used to defend euthanasia? — Miikka Niiranen (@miikkajniiranen) April 11, 2024

