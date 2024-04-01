Prof to lecture on 'surplus' white nationalism and its 'climate obstruction'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- This coming Thursday, University of Oregon geography professor Laura Pulido will give a talk on her belief that so-called “surplus” white nationalism is behind current efforts to hinder progress on climate change.

According to the event description, Pulido will incorporate “three historical moments” — the Tea Party, Donald Trump’s presidency, and the “war on ‘wokeness’” — into the thesis.

For the professor, who according to her faculty page “works at the intersection of geography and critical ethnic studies, especially Chicanx Studies,” surplus white nationalism is defined as “the excessive energy and power of white nationalism that cannot be contained or selectively controlled [which] spills over onto seemingly unrelated areas with sometimes unanticipated consequence.”

