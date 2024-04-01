A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Prof to lecture on 'surplus' white nationalism and its 'climate obstruction'

Scorches Trump for allegedly 'declaring Mexicans rapists and introducing a Muslim ban'

By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:28pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- This coming Thursday, University of Oregon geography professor Laura Pulido will give a talk on her belief that so-called “surplus” white nationalism is behind current efforts to hinder progress on climate change.

According to the event description, Pulido will incorporate “three historical moments” — the Tea Party, Donald Trump’s presidency, and the “war on ‘wokeness’” — into the thesis.

For the professor, who according to her faculty page “works at the intersection of geography and critical ethnic studies, especially Chicanx Studies,” surplus white nationalism is defined as “the excessive energy and power of white nationalism that cannot be contained or selectively controlled [which] spills over onto seemingly unrelated areas with sometimes unanticipated consequence.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







