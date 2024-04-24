Propaganda video shows Israeli hostage missing one of his hands

In what was described by a Times of Israel reporter as "deplorable psychological warfare," the terrorists of Hamas have released a video of one of the hostages taken from Israel during their atrocity-filled attack last Oct. 7 that left about 1,200 civilians dead.

The Hamas terror group has published a new propaganda video showing signs of life from Israeli-American hostage 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin. In the nearly three-minute-long video, Goldberg-Polin, who is seen missing one of his hands, identifies himself and asks the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/gQPFAtDmpR — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 24, 2024

The original:

Reporter Manuel Fabian explained, "The Hamas terror group has published a new propaganda video showing signs of life from Israeli-American hostage 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin. In the nearly three-minute-long video, Goldberg-Polin, who is seen missing one of his hands, identifies himself and asks the Israeli government to return him home."

"The video is not dated, but Goldberg-Polin says he has been held captive for 'nearly 200 days,' indicating it was filmed recently. Goldberg-Polin was abducted from the Supernova rave near Re'im on the morning of October 7," the reporter continued.

The Times explained videos of Hamas' terrorism revealed that Goldberg-Polin's arm was blown off "as Hamas terrorists lobbed grenades into a shelter where he and others who tried to escape the party hid."

Other videos, described as "deplorable psychological warfare" have been released before.

The Times pointed out, "Most Israeli media do not carry the video clips themselves."

