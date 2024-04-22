Prosecutors say Trump 'orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Donald Trump orchestrated a criminal plot to 'corrupt' the 2016 presidential election and then tried to cover it up, prosecutors alleged at the start of his blockbuster hush money trial in New York.

In court Trump fumed and shook his head as he was accused of lying 'over and over and over again' to conceal an alleged scheme to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels with an illegal $130,000 payment.

He was also forced to listen as a full transcript of the infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape was read aloud to the jury.

Read the full story ›