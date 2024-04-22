A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

Prosecutors say Trump 'orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election'

Detail 'catch and kill' plot in blockbuster opening statements in hush money trial

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:58pm

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to board Air Force One for his return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Donald Trump orchestrated a criminal plot to 'corrupt' the 2016 presidential election and then tried to cover it up, prosecutors alleged at the start of his blockbuster hush money trial in New York.

In court Trump fumed and shook his head as he was accused of lying 'over and over and over again' to conceal an alleged scheme to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels with an illegal $130,000 payment.

He was also forced to listen as a full transcript of the infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape was read aloud to the jury.

Read the full story ›

