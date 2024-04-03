A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More protest votes take bite out of support for Biden

Dems by significant numbers go for 'uncommitted,' 'uninstructed'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:55am

Joe Biden's suit jacket draped over his chair at the Resolute Desk, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

A protest vote over President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza cut into his primary win in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, as well as in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to The Associated Press.

Pro-Palestinian activists have been urging Democratic primary voters in these states and others to support “uncommitted” and other nameless ballot options in opposition to Biden’s support of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, which left roughly 1,200 individuals dead. In Wisconsin, 9.3% voted “uninstructed,” while 14.9% and 11.2% supported the “uncommitted” option in Rhode Island and Connecticut, respectively, the AP projected at the time of writing.

Biden also faced a protest vote in New York where liberal activists encouraged Democratic primary voters to “leave it blank,” according to Politico. The effort’s effect on the primary won’t be reflected in Tuesday evening’s results, but will be included in the official totals weeks later.

Will Biden have to cheat to win the election?

Michigan kicked off a series of similar protest votes on Feb. 27, when over 100,000 Democratic primary participants in the state supported the “uncommitted” option, amounting to 13.2% of the share. Significant portions of the Democratic electorate have also supported nameless ballot options in Washington, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Colorado, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Listen to Michigan campaign, which encouraged Democratic primary voters to choose “uncommitted” in the battleground state, worked alongside groups in Wisconsin, Washington and Minnesota to replicate its strategy.

Abandon Biden is another group pushing votes against Biden, and has been focusing on battleground states like Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as Minnesota and Virginia.

Protest votes will likely continue to pop up throughout the rest of the primary season, during which both Biden and former President Donald Trump have already effectively clinched their respective parties’ nominations.

Democrats in New Jersey are aiming to get the “uncommitted” option on the ballot for the June 4 primary, according to The New York Times. Abandon Biden is encouraging voters to write in “No Joe” on Pennsylvania’s Democratic ballot April 23.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

