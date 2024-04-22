A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Israel Politics U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Rabbi at Columbia tells Jewish students to stay home for safety

'No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:42pm
Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Sunday, April 21, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University in New York City on Sunday, April 21, 2024

(JNS) -- Rabbi Elie Buechler, who co-directs the Orthodox Union’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus (JLIC) for Columbia University and Barnard College, told Jewish students on Sunday to stay home until the campus environment improves.

“What we are witnessing in and around campus is tragic. The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD [New York City Police Department] cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy,” the rabbi wrote to a group of 290-plus students on the WhatsApp messaging app.

“It deeply pains me to say that I strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” he wrote.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Rabbi at Columbia tells Jewish students to stay home for safety
WATCH: James Carville urges voters to rip 'fart sounds' on Trump
Prosecutors say Trump 'orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election'
Ohio asks state Supremes to stop judge from blocking law protecting kids from trans surgeries
Biden considers giving legal status to illegal alien spouses
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×