Rabbi at Columbia tells Jewish students to stay home for safety

(JNS) -- Rabbi Elie Buechler, who co-directs the Orthodox Union’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus (JLIC) for Columbia University and Barnard College, told Jewish students on Sunday to stay home until the campus environment improves.

“What we are witnessing in and around campus is tragic. The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD [New York City Police Department] cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy,” the rabbi wrote to a group of 290-plus students on the WhatsApp messaging app.

2/ The rabbi for the Orthodox Union's Jewish Learning Initiative on campus sent the WhatsApp message this morning at 7:29 a.m. to his WhatsApp group of 293 mostly Orthodox Jewish students. It was his own personal statement, not that of the college or Hillel. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2024

“It deeply pains me to say that I strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” he wrote.

