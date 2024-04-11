Radical leftists demand Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge be renamed over racism claims

(ZEROHEDGE) – Far-left group Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County (CAAL), which has been on a multi-year rampage across Maryland, removing controversial statues and pushing reparations resolutions in Annapolis, has called on state officials to rename the recently collapsed 1.6-mile Port of Baltimore bridge because the current name "Francis Scott Key Bridge" is racist.

The new bridge hasn't even been built yet and might not even get built for years. Still, CAAL is already arguing that Francis Scott Key, the man behind the lyrics to 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' "demeaned black people" with the song's lyrics and that he enslaved people, according to local newspaper The Baltimore Banner.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

CAAL called on progressive Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly to rename the bridge after late Rep. Parren J. Mitchell. She was the first African American from Maryland elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read the full story ›