'Radical' pro-Palestinian groups increasingly target houses of worship for protests in alarming trend

'They want to tear down what America stands for'

Published April 5, 2024 at 4:59pm

(FOX NEWS) – The pro-Palestinian movement has recently taken to protesting at houses of worship, sparking outrage and accusations of exemplifying targeted harassment and intimidation, with some critics saying they're trying to scare children.

In the last two weeks, there were at least three protests staged at houses of worship in the tri-state area. After thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Times Square for "Palestinian Land Day," some took their protest to the Easter Vigil service at St. Patrick's cathedral in New York City on Saturday evening.

During the service, chants of "Free, free Palestine" could be heard ringing out. The protesters were quickly taken out of the service moments after, and many in attendance did not acknowledge the outburst.

