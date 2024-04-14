A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithWND VIDEO

'Ramping up to Revelation': Are the end times upon us?

'All these things are merely the beginnings of birth pangs'

Published April 14, 2024 at 7:16pm
Published April 14, 2024 at 7:16pm

(Photo by Rowan Freeman on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Wars. Rumors of wars. Famines. Pestilences. Earthquakes. These are just some of the “birth pains” Jesus said will precede the biblical end times.

And with a solar eclipse, a random earthquake in the northeast, and continued consternation in the Middle East dominating headlines, it should come as no surprise end of days speculation is currently kicking back up in recent days and weeks.

Prophecy expert Jeff Kinley, author of “God’s Grand Finale” and the forthcoming book, “The End of the World According to Jesus of Nazareth,” weighed in on these dynamics, explaining what the Bible actually says and why it matters.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







