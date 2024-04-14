'Ramping up to Revelation': Are the end times upon us?

(CBN NEWS) -- Wars. Rumors of wars. Famines. Pestilences. Earthquakes. These are just some of the “birth pains” Jesus said will precede the biblical end times.

And with a solar eclipse, a random earthquake in the northeast, and continued consternation in the Middle East dominating headlines, it should come as no surprise end of days speculation is currently kicking back up in recent days and weeks.

Prophecy expert Jeff Kinley, author of “God’s Grand Finale” and the forthcoming book, “The End of the World According to Jesus of Nazareth,” weighed in on these dynamics, explaining what the Bible actually says and why it matters.

Read the full story ›