Rashida Tlaib slams colleges punishing anti-Israel students protesting 'genocide'

(FOX NEWS) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, criticized American universities on Thursday for responding to anti-Israel protests on campuses across the country where protesters have engaged in antisemitic behavior.

"From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling," Tlaib wrote on X in response to a post by Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Hirsi said she was suspended from New York City's Barnard College hours before being arrested and later released for protesting against Israel at Columbia University. Tlaib, who has Palestinian roots, has frequently criticized Israel and its leaders over its war with Hamas following the terror group's deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities.

