A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S.THE SWAMP

Rashida Tlaib slams colleges punishing anti-Israel students protesting 'genocide'

Remarks came on day on which more than 100 anti-Israel protesters were arrested

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:41pm
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

(FOX NEWS) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, criticized American universities on Thursday for responding to anti-Israel protests on campuses across the country where protesters have engaged in antisemitic behavior.

"From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling," Tlaib wrote on X in response to a post by Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hirsi said she was suspended from New York City's Barnard College hours before being arrested and later released for protesting against Israel at Columbia University. Tlaib, who has Palestinian roots, has frequently criticized Israel and its leaders over its war with Hamas following the terror group's deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Rashida Tlaib slams colleges punishing anti-Israel students protesting 'genocide'
Trump: 'Impossible for a president to properly function' without presidential immunity
Hillary Clinton suggests 'what Trump really wants' is to 'kill his opposition'
Illegal who held sign reading 'Migrants are not criminals' pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old girl
Secretary of State says U.S. was not involved in Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×