Raskin claims evidence against Bidens is 'discredited'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland clashed over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden during a Wednesday hearing.

Comer and Raskin exchanged the heated comments during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I.” Raskin started the argument by attacking the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which the House voted to open in December.

“It’s obviously been dropped and yet this was the genesis of our investigation,” Raskin claimed, referring to an FBI FD-1023 form that had been released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is the evidence against Biden "discredited"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Comer said this was “simply not true.”

The House approved a resolution to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Biden centered around his family’s business dealings in a 221-212 vote. Bank records and other documents released by Comer showed the Bidens received millions of dollars from Chinese firms.

WATCH:

“Are you saying the bank statements are Russian disinformation, that the Bidens took $9,000 from China?” Comer asked.

“You’ve been talking about bank statements for over a year, but they don’t show anything other than there was no crime,” Raskin claimed.

One document released by Comer during the course of the probe into the Bidens was a June 2018 email from a bank money laundering investigator raising concern about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, citing the legal issues faced by one of his business partners.

“So it’s okay, as Tony Bobulinski said, for China to bribe Joe Biden’s family with $9 million?” Comer responded.

“But that’s the lie that’s been discredited,” Raskin claimed.

Raskin has been accused of seeking to “smear and defame” Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s who has cooperated with the House Oversight Committee’s probe.

“Y’all have an obsession with Russia and Trump,” Comer said. “It’s disturbing. You need therapy, Mr. Raskin.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!