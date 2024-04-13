Report: Biden's student loan scheme already will cost taxpayers $600 BILLION

Joe Biden, ever since the Supreme Court vetoed his campaign to transfer hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt from borrowers to taxpayers in one shot, has been doing it piecemeal.

A few billion here and a few billion there.

But that pretty soon starts to add up, and a new analysis of his agenda in the Daily Mail reveals his manipulations already will be costing taxpayers $600 billion – and Biden says he's a long way from done.

The debt transfer moves being taken by Biden have, in fact, been described by Republicans and other Biden critics as nothing less than a scheme to buy votes ahead of the 2024 election, in which he trails President Donald Trump.

But the damage from the debt transfers isn't going to be small, and it isn't going to be resolved any time soon, the analysis charges.

Biden actually has announced the move of $153 billion from those students who borrowed the money to taxpayers who didn't.

Do you support student loan forgiveness? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But the "real figure" is much higher.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Factoring in the debt that will be canceled moving forward, and the interest canceled while repayments were paused during the pandemic, the total amount being forgiven is closer to $600 billion," the analysis said.

The effects, the analysis said, could include inflation, as the costs will be spread out to everyone through higher prices.

"Over time, the move would force the U.S. to issue more bonds, and more people will buy bonds instead of investing in private sector," the report said.

Marc Goldwein, of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, explained, "Americans will feel the cost upfront through slightly higher prices, and over time with slightly lower future incomes."

Americans will end up hurt in a number of ways.

"You're going to see an increase in the federal deficit and greater federal debts over time," noted Tristan Stein, of the Bipartisan Policy Center. "At the end of the day, it is current and future generations of taxpayers who are going to have to pay."

The Mail report said it was there to explain "who is footing Biden's $150 BILLION bid to 'buy votes.'"

Goldwein said Biden's plan is simple, "We're increasing federal borrowing to essentially reduce personal borrowing for student debt."

The national debt is $34 trillion. Inflation is making life unaffordable and this administration is now forcing the American people to pay the costs of student loans that borrowers willingly signed up for. Biden’s policies are completely backward and illegal. https://t.co/bb8Zygo4O2 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 12, 2024

Biden’s student loan socialism is a scam. He’s not “canceling” — he’s saddling hardworking Americans w/ a massive bill. Meanwhile, his FAFSA fiasco continues forcing students to miss out on timely support. I’m fighting to fix FAFSA & show families the true cost of college. https://t.co/CJI3Stz2Er — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 12, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, following Biden's latest debt transfer announcement involving $7.4 billion on Friday, "Biden’s policies are completely backward and illegal."

"Biden’s student loan socialism is a scam," added Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. "He’s not 'canceling' — he’s saddling hardworking Americans w/ a massive bill."

Already, 18 states have sued Biden over his debt transfer announcements.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!