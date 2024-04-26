Report: Dems' dark money machine got $143 million from foreign billionaire

By Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

A single foreign billionaire’s nonprofit was responsible for roughly one-sixth of a massive left-wing dark money group’s revenue over the past few years, according to a new report.

The Berger Action Fund, a nonprofit founded by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, gave $143 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund between 2019 and 2022, a new report from the Capital Research Center found, constituting roughly 16% of the group’s revenue. The Sixteen Thirty Fund involves itself heavily in electoral politics by boosting Democrats, funding left-of-center ballot initiatives and bankrolling get-out-the-vote operations aimed at mobilizing liberal demographics.

Using nonprofit disclosure reports, the Capital Research Center found that 31.5% of the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s publicly disclosed donations came from the Berger Action Fund between 2019 and 2022. Sixteen Thirty Fund engages in political activity but as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit does not have to disclose the sources of its funding. Nonprofits that donate to the group, however, are required to publicly disclose their contributions.

“It’s deeply concerning that a man like Hansjorg Wyss accounts for such a large portion of the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s revenues,” Parker Thayer, an analyst at the Capital Research Center and one of the report’s authors, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from contributing to PACs in the United States, and the Sixteen Thirty Fund contributes millions every year to Democrats-aligned PACs,” he continued.

Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, has not disclosed publicly whether he is a United States citizen, The New York Times reported in 2021. A book written by his sister and published in 2014 claims that he “never applied for citizenship,” according to RealClearPolitics.

“Federal law prohibits contributions, donations, expenditures (including independent expenditures) and disbursements solicited, directed, received or made directly or indirectly by or from foreign nationals in connection with any federal, state or local election,” according to the Federal Election Commission.

Sixteen Thirty Fund is a deeply political operation, giving millions to left-leaning political causes.

Sixteen Thirty Fund gave roughly $164 million to super PACs and other explicitly political organizations in 2020, with many of the outfits funded working to unseat then-President Donald Trump and to expand the Democratic presence in Congress, Politico reported. The nonprofit made large donations to super PACs supporting President Joe Biden.

Sixteen Thirty Fund also spent millions in 2022 backing a successful pair of ballot measures in Michigan that legalized abortion up to birth and allowed people to vote without presenting valid ID. Additionally, the fund spent millions mobilizing minority voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Robert Stilson, the report’s other author, argues that the problem of opaque funding for liberal nonprofits extends beyond the Berger Action Fund.

“It’s no surprise that many of the Arabella network’s top funders—Ford, Hewlett, Rockefeller, JPB, and more—all end with the word ‘Foundation,'” he said. “These are the institutional standard-bearers of Big Philanthropy, and Big Philanthropy is the institutional underwriter of left-of-center activism.”

Berger Action Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

