Report: Judge who punished Trump lawyer a Democrat donor

A new report reveals that the California disciplinary judge who punished Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman with disbarment, from a position requiring political neutrality, actually donated money to the Democrat election agenda.

It is the Georgia Star News that uncovered the revelations about Yvette Roland, who delivered the punishment to Eastman for his work on multiple cases challenging the results of the 2020 presidential race.

What's known now about that result is that it was subjected to several undue – and huge – influences that never before had appeared in an American election. First was the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to elections officials, and mostly was used to recruit Joe Biden voters. The other was the FBI's interference when it warned media corporations to suppress damaging – but completely accurate – information about Biden family scandals revealed in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden.

The results also were subjected to the possible fraud that comes with the widespread use of ballot harvesting, absentee ballots, and more that was instituted, often by Democrats and sometimes even in direct violation to the law, because of COVID.

The case against Eastman claimed he lied when he suggested the election was influenced by fraud.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said Roland, while serving on the bench, "donated $250 twice on March 30, 2023 to Newsom for California Governor 2022 (NCG). Just 18 days later, NCG then contributed everything it had raised, about $23 million, to Campaign for Democracy Group (CDG), an independent expenditure Super PAC. CDG is primarily supporting Newsom. Its website states, 'Across the country, extremist Republicans are systematically attacking the very foundations of a free society — bullying and criminalizing the most vulnerable, denying women equality and reproductive healthcare, attacking communities of color, dehumanizing immigrants seeking the American Dream, banning books and restricting speech, and undermining the most basic tenet of our democracy, the right to vote.'"

That site attacked then-U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and accused him of perpetuating conspiracy theoris.

As a judge ruling on an election dispute, after having donated to one side in that election, Roland did not remove herself from the case.

The report noted NCG also "appears to have received 'Smurfing' donations. There were over 74 million contributions to NCG between 2023 and 2024, an extremely high number (the population of California is 38.9 million)."

"Smurfing" is when someone who is rich arranges to make multiple donations in the names of other people who are unaware of the activities to candidates or campaigns, often to get around campaign contribution limits.

The report said, "Canon 5 of the California Code of Judicial Ethics states, 'A judge or candidate for judicial office shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity, or impartiality of the judiciary.' Canon 4 states, 'A judge shall so conduct the judge’s quasi-judicial and extrajudicial activities as to minimize the risk of conflict with judicial obligations.' Canon 2 states, 'A judge shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all of 18 the judge’s activities.'"

The disbarment is under appeal.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!