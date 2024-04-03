Medical students ordered to bow to 'mama earth'

First-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles have been ordered into a mandatory "structural racism" indoctrination with a guest speaker who has praised Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorism in Israel and demanded they bow down to "mama earth."

It is the Washington Free Beacon that obtain a recording of parts of the speech by Lisa Gray Garcia:

She claimed Hamas' terrorism against Israel actually was "justice," and led the class in what she called a "non-secular prayer" to "the ancestors," the report said.

Attendees were ordered to "get on their knees and touch the floor – 'mama earth,'" the report said.

The activist had been invited to speaking about housing and the "justice" issues involved, and she thanked "tribes" for "what the settlers call L.A.," the report explained.

She also addressed the needs of "black," "brown" and even "houseless" people.

"Mama earth," Gray Garcia told the kneeling students, "was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped, or played."

The stunt has generated calls for an investigation of why this speaker was given the stage at the "elite medical school," the report said.

The report said the self-described "poverty scholar" also led students in a "Free, Free Palestine" chant.

The result of the event was that the students were "intimidated" into taking part in a "religious service in derogation of their own personal beliefs," according to a statement from the Jewish Faculty Resilience group.

The group asked Chancellor Gene Block for a review.

