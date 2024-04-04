A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has blood-clot surgery, diagnosed with rare condition

'I'm looking forward to making a full recovery'

Published April 4, 2024 at 12:49pm
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

(FOX NEWS) -- Populist firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., underwent surgery Tuesday to remove an acute blood clot, and she was subsequently diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.

Boebert, 37, was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg, her campaign said in a statement posted to Facebook late Tuesday.

She underwent a CT scan, during which doctors found the clot.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







