Republicans blast colleagues as Ukraine flags fly in U.S. House

Democrats in the House of Representatives chanted “Ukraine” and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor following passage of a $60 billion aid package to the country on Saturday.

The Democrats began waving small Ukrainian flags and chanting following the 311-112 vote that passed HR 8035, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act. The representative presiding over the House called for order, noting that the waving of the flags was a “violation of decorum.”

The chanting and cheers drew condemnation from Republicans who posted on social media.

“The only flag that should be flying on the floor of the U.S. House is the AMERICAN FLAG!” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina posted on X. Mace opposed the Ukraine aid and a sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran, but supported the aid packages for Israel and the Indo-Pacific region that were voted on separately.

The only flag that should be flying on the floor of the U.S. House is the AMERICAN FLAG! — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2024

“Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky posted. “And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours.”

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/ZXZo1kliNl — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. About $4.5 billion in aid for Ukraine was included in the continuing resolution signed by President Joe Biden in September 2023.

The Biden administration announced in January 2023 they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December 2022.

The Biden administration announced plans to primarily send Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles, in July 2023.

