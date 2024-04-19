A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Researchers find 'pronounced' biological benefits in women after giving birth

'Remarkably large decrease in biological age'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:31pm

(THE BLAZE) – Researchers have discovered that pregnancy delivers a special gift to mothers — and it's not only their newborns. Last month, a new study published in Cell Metabolism, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, showed that scientists have confirmed what previous studies have shown: Pregnancy takes a toll on a woman's body in terms of her biological age.

In other words, pregnancy accelerates aging. But researchers also found that any acceleration can be greatly reversed postpartum.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Researchers tracked more than 100 women through their pregnancies, taking blood samples to measure their biological age and other epigenetic markers. They found the physiological stress from pregnancy accelerated biological age by several years.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Researchers find 'pronounced' biological benefits in women after giving birth
Medical associations silent after review finds weak evidence for recommending puberty blockers to kids
Trans teen allegedly plotted mass shootings at 2 schools in twisted plot to become 'famous'
Crime on college campuses reverts to pre-pandemic levels as students fear for safety
Elementary school district defends teaching kids lesson on made-up pronouns
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×