Researchers find 'pronounced' biological benefits in women after giving birth

(THE BLAZE) – Researchers have discovered that pregnancy delivers a special gift to mothers — and it's not only their newborns. Last month, a new study published in Cell Metabolism, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, showed that scientists have confirmed what previous studies have shown: Pregnancy takes a toll on a woman's body in terms of her biological age.

In other words, pregnancy accelerates aging. But researchers also found that any acceleration can be greatly reversed postpartum.

Researchers tracked more than 100 women through their pregnancies, taking blood samples to measure their biological age and other epigenetic markers. They found the physiological stress from pregnancy accelerated biological age by several years.

