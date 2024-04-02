RFK Jr.: BIDEN is greater threat to 'democracy' than Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president as a third-party candidate this year.

But he long has been a prominent Democrat party leader. As have many of his family members, including his father, Robert F. Kennedy, who was the nation's attorney general, and his uncle, John F. Kennedy, who was president.

He's been active in environment fights, battled misinformation about vaccinations, leads Children's Health Defense, and takes part in water, renewable energy and indigenous population issues.

Now he's turned blunt on the issue of the threat to democracy, a charge that Joe Biden and other leaders of the Democrat party have been lobbing at President Donald Trump for years already.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's not Trump who is the greater threat, it's Biden, Kennedy said.

Will Trump be able to save America, if elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It's in a report at the Washington Examiner that he explains.

"I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history — the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent," he explained, "He’s weaponizing the federal agencies. Those are really critical threats."

His comments came in an interview on CNN. He suggested both Biden and Trump have said the election of the other would bring the destruction of democracy.

Neither is correct, Kennedy said, but Trump's statements have more weight.

The idea that Trump is a threat, he said, comes from the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, when a protest turned violent as dozens of people vandalized the building.

He explained, "But the question was, who is a worse threat to democracy? And what I would say is … I’m not going to answer that question. But I can argue that President Biden is because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important."

He said he would not "defend" Trump regarding the riot, which was "appalling."

The protesters that day were objecting to what they perceived as a stolen presidential election. In fact, there were at least two undue influences on the vote at that time, including the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to elections officials who largely used it to recruit leftist voters.

Never before in American elections had such an amount been injected into the decision – outside of election funding procedures.

Then, too, was the FBI's decision to interfere, with its warning to media corporations that they needed to suppress accurate reporting about Biden family scandals uncovered in the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden. A later polling showed had that information been reported ordinarily, enough Biden voters would have withheld their support that Biden almost certainly would have lost.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!