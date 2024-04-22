RFK Jr., the Natural Law Party and universal natural rights

The biggest news domestically this week was that Robert Kennedy Jr. got on the ballot in Michigan with the help of the Natural Law Party. Most Americans have never heard of this transnational political party founded on the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, advocating the use of Transcendental Meditation. I only know of it because George Harrison (my favorite Beatle) did a benefit concert for the NLP at the Royal Albert Hall in London back in 1992.

Now, I'm a Christian pastor firmly grounded in the truth of John 14:6, but politically and culturally speaking I think TM is relatively benign, and its Hindu-leaning emphasis on natural law is a positive counter to the anti-theist, transhumanist agenda of the "elite" Secular Humanists who now dominate America and most of Western civilization. The MAGA movement is already fully comfortable with Tulsi Gabbard who follows the Hinduism of her father, Mike, who was my friend and powerful ally in the 1990s culture wars against the LGBT agenda. Generally speaking the Hindus are on our side in the matter of natural rights derived from natural law, as are all the world religions.

I have no problem with RFK welcoming the assist from the NLP, and am pleased that he is diligently persisting in his run. If the "elites" somehow kill Donald Trump's chances of winning back the presidency or (God forbid) actually assassinate him, RFK would offer an alternative to Obiden a thousand times better than a continuation of the current nightmare. If Trump and Kennedy both reach the finish line, the latter's haul of Democrat and libertarian-leaning independent voters could tip a close contest to Trump, which would make RFK the MVP of 2024.

Should Trump retake the White House (and the Lord tarry) the long-term future of this nation will depend on more than just draining the swamp in Washington and the blue cities – it will require the population of this country to embrace a return to the worldview of the founders. Let me explain why and how this could and should happen.

Throughout human history there have only ever been two forms of government: by far the most common being top-down control of an "inferior" majority by a minority of their "superiors," and the very rare alternative being collective self-government by sovereign individuals.

Top down control has manifested in many forms both religious and secular, benevolent and malignant: historically and symbolically exemplified by Nimrod, and most fully realized in its malignant form in what we modernly call totalitarianism. It's more benevolent forms are often religious, such as the Roman Catholic Church and its many Protestant alternatives with centralized hierarchical governance.

Collective self-government has also existed in multiple forms, both religious and secular, with good and bad intent, an ancient small-scale example being the Jerusalem Council of Acts, but the the prime example being America's protean founding under the Mayflower Compact of 1620, and its more famous sequel, our Declaration of Independence, which is literally America's First Organic Law. Collective self-government is most beautifully summarized in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence, which is the ultimate bedrock of constitutional self-rule:

"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness." [Emphases mine.]

More fundamental to America than anything in the Bill of Rights is the historically unique pronouncement that "Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." This is the prime-reality and logical necessity of true collective self-governance.

Restoring that principle as the overarching mandate of our federal and state governments must be Job 1 in a second Trump term or we will merely trade one set of masters for another. But how – after decades of "Great Replacement" importation of Third World immigrants – can we restore that mentality to a population that is no longer predominantly White Anglo-Saxon Protestants as was true for our first century and a half as a nation?

The WASPs – in particular the Scottish Presbyterians starting in the 1500s – constructed that self-governing mindset on the theological foundation of Luther's "priesthood of all believers" – a bottom-up governmental system characterized by the "covenental oaths" of Christian equals, creating constitutionalism as we know it. The Pilgrim Separatists (separating from top-down Anglicanism) brought it to America, where the covenantal oath called the Mayflower Compact planted the seed that became Americanism, as exemplified by that other key covenental oath, the Declaration of Independence.

What, then, can unify so vastly diverse a population as we have now? The only possible basis for national consensus other than a Christian revival more sweeping than anything previously seen in the world (which is in God's purview, not ours) is unity on universal natural law and rights – which all the world already embraces – except for the Secular Humanist minority that rules over us like a self-appointed aristocracy and keeps us polarized to prevent their overthrow.

So I say let's build a movement to save and conserve the natural world from the transhumanists and rally around "the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God" however we may perceive Him. We can have collective self-governance on that basis with unity on all the issues most basic to humanity. And let's start by seeking common ground on those basics with ALL those groups who believe in natural law, as RFK Jr. has shown by his example.

