RFK Jr railing against 'racially rancid' voter ID laws in unearthed writings

(FOX NEWS) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been a longtime opponent of requiring voters to show proof of identification to cast a ballot, a number of his resurfaced writings and interviews show.

The material reviewed by Fox News Digital was published throughout 2008 in the run-up to that year's presidential election, and included Kennedy referencing voter ID laws as "racially rancid," and claiming voter fraud was "non-existent."

One of his past writings – a comic book co-authored with investigative journalist Greg Palast and sponsored by numerous liberal and left-wing organizations – specifically claimed voter ID requirements were discriminatory against Black people.

