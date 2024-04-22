A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

RFK Jr railing against 'racially rancid' voter ID laws in unearthed writings

Kennedy frequently claimed voter fraud was 'non-existent'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:56pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Video screenshot)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(FOX NEWS) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been a longtime opponent of requiring voters to show proof of identification to cast a ballot, a number of his resurfaced writings and interviews show.

The material reviewed by Fox News Digital was published throughout 2008 in the run-up to that year's presidential election, and included Kennedy referencing voter ID laws as "racially rancid," and claiming voter fraud was "non-existent."

One of his past writings – a comic book co-authored with investigative journalist Greg Palast and sponsored by numerous liberal and left-wing organizations – specifically claimed voter ID requirements were discriminatory against Black people.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







