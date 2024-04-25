A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, other Trump aides indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

Eleven other Arizona Republicans also face felony charges

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 24, 2024 at 8:11pm
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

(JUST THE NEWS) -- An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and five other former aides to former President Donald Trump on felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Eleven Arizona Republicans have also been indicted on the felony charges, along with former Trump attorneys John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Christina Bobb, according to the Washington Post.

Trump was also listed as an unindicted co-conspirator, Politico reported. The names of the seven Trump allies were redacted on the indictment, but descriptions of them have made it clear who they were. The charges include allegations of conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ex-CNN anchor taking own kids to Israel to be 'safer' amid unhinged anti-Israel protests in NYC
The Exorcist Files: How a hit podcast about demons is leading people to Christ
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, other Trump aides indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe
'Friends' star details 'intense' moment fiancé ended relationship
'Lucky' golden retriever puppy born with lime green fur takes internet by storm
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×