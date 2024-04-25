Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, other Trump aides indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

(JUST THE NEWS) -- An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and five other former aides to former President Donald Trump on felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Eleven Arizona Republicans have also been indicted on the felony charges, along with former Trump attorneys John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Christina Bobb, according to the Washington Post.

Trump was also listed as an unindicted co-conspirator, Politico reported. The names of the seven Trump allies were redacted on the indictment, but descriptions of them have made it clear who they were. The charges include allegations of conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

