A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

In Russia, mass deportations of Muslim migrants surge after Moscow terror attack

Significant uptick in raids by authorities

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:15pm
Aftermath of Moscow theater attack in Russia (video screenshot)

Aftermath of Moscow theater attack in Russia

(ZEROHEDGE) – There have been widespread reports of mass deportations of Muslim migrants from Russia in the wake of the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in a Moscow suburb which killed at least 140 people and left hundreds more wounded and injured.

This trend is said to be the result of a significant uptick in raids by authorities on apartments and dorm complexes known to house Central Asian migrants, amid concerns that Islamic radicals could carry out more attacks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

President Vladimir Putin has put blame on Islamic extremists for the major attack which involved four gunmen planting explosives and randomly shooting into crowds; however, he and Kremlin officials also believe the men had assistance from Ukraine or possibly US or other foreign intelligence.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







In Russia, mass deportations of Muslim migrants surge after Moscow terror attack
D.C. archbishop: Joe Biden is a 'cafeteria Catholic'
Diversity training 'forces workers to hide beliefs' for fear of losing job
Electric vehicle makers whiff on expectations in troubling sign for industry
WATCH: Trump delivers remarks in Grand Rapids, Michigan
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×