'Satan's ultimate goal': Christian woman accuses Starbucks of firing her for opposing pride display

(FAITHWIRE) -- A now-former Starbucks employee is claiming the Seattle-based coffee café fired her after she openly objected to the company’s Pride month display.

Taylor Trice opened up about her ouster in a viral TikTok video, explaining she was cut from the Starbucks store in Apex, North Carolina, because she took issue with an LGBT display as well as a policy requiring her to use a transgender-identifying employee’s “preferred pronouns.”

The display and policy, she said, doesn’t “go along with God’s Word.”

