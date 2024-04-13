Saudi Arabia 'scales back' goals of megacity project

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) – Saudi Arabia has scaled back some of its ambitions for its desert megacity Neom, according to a report by Bloomberg. The $1.5 trillion megacity project, which organizers claim will be 33 times the size of New York City, is due to include a 170km straight-line city.

When launching The Line in 2021, the Saudi government had announced that 1.5 million people would be living in the city by 2030. Officials now expect there to be fewer that 300,000 residents by that time, according to a source cited by Bloomberg on Friday. The source said that officials expected only 2.4km of the 170km city to be completed by 2030.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As a result of the scaling back, one contractor dismissed some of the workers it employs on site, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Neom – part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy and move away from oil reliance – is being built in the northwestern Tabuk province.

Read the full story ›