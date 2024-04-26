A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Saudi's 'city in the desert' project falters amid Gaza war

Faced with financial, logistical, geopolitical challenges

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:56am
Saudi Arabia unveils plan for 100-mile long megacity (video screencapture)

Saudi Arabia unveils plan for 100-mile long megacity

(THE CRADLE) – Launched in 2017, Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, a sprawling high-tech development on the northwestern Red Sea coast, was introduced as the crown jewel of Vision 2030.

This futuristic desert megaproject, extending over some Jordanian and Egyptian territory, was cast as a bold leap toward economic diversification under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). But, recent geopolitical setbacks have raised significant concerns about the viability of some of NEOM's components.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Initially celebrated for its revolutionary design, The Line, a linear city within NEOM, was to redefine urban living. Yet, recent reports suggest a dramatic scaling back. Earlier this month, Bloomberg revealed a massive reduction in the metropolis’ scope – from 105 to 1.5 miles – and a decrease in likely inhabitants from 1.5 million to fewer than 300,000 by 2030. Furthermore, funding uncertainties and workforce reductions indicate a project in jeopardy.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Saudi's 'city in the desert' project falters amid Gaza war
WATCH: Pro-Palestine demonstrators have no idea what they're protesting
Israeli forces strike more than 40 Hezbollah sites
Trump could be 1st Republican presidential candidate to win New York since Reagan
Iran sentences rapper to death
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×