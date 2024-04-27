School adopts speech rights after getting sued by professor

A school has decided to adopt a standard for free speech after it fired a professor and got sued.

It also is compensating the professor.

The details of the case come from the ADF, which worked on the case involving North Carolina Governor's School and respected English professor David Phillips.

He had spoken out about the harms from the racially divisive schemes adopted by the school, those concepts like critical race theory which teaches America is racist and to get rid of racism more racism is needed.

The school then fired him, "without any explanation," the ADF said.

His resulting lawsuit now has been settled, the ADF said.

"As dictated by the settlement agreement, the North Carolina Governor’s School has paid Dr. David Phillips approximately four years of his annual stipend and adopted a policy to respect faculty free speech in its elective seminars—like the ones Phillips gave shortly before he was fired," the ADF said.

The school now promises to give faculty members "the freedom and responsibility to craft academic and intellectual experiences that reflect their unique viewpoints and expertise."

ADF spokesman Hal Frampton explained, "Teachers shouldn’t be fired for fostering intellectual diversity on campus. A good education includes providing students with a wide range of differing viewpoints to explore.

"Dr. Phillips was beloved, respected, and well-regarded by both students and faculty as an advocate for students who felt that their voices weren’t being heard and their perspectives weren’t welcomed at the Governor’s School. We’re pleased to favorably settle this case on his behalf. Now, the Governor’s School’s policy rightly respects teachers’ freedom of speech, which greatly benefits all students and families."

Phillips had spent eight summers teacher at the residential summer program for talented high school seniors. His comments repeatedly had taken issue with the racist CRT teachings.

"A group of students and staff members reacted with open hostility, referencing race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion in their comments and questions. Despite the hostility, Phillips stayed long after the conclusion of each lecture to answer questions, even offering to meet with students later for further discussion. The day after Phillips’ third optional seminar, the Governor’s School fired him without warning or explanation," the ADF said.

