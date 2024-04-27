School officials warned not to censor student's valedictory speech

School officials in a Florida district have been warned not to force a student to censor religious references from his scheduled valedictory speech.

Legal experts with the Rutherford Institute have written of officials at Collegiate Academy at Armwood High School in Hillsborough County, Florida, because of their orders to student Lucas Hudson, the class valedictorian.

"If America’s schools are to impart principles of freedom and democracy to future generations, they must start by respecting the constitutional rights of their students," said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute and author of Battlefield America: The War on the American People. "While the government may not establish or compel a particular religion, it also may not silence and suppress religious speech merely because others might take offense. People are free to ignore, disagree with, or counter the religious speech of others, but the government cannot censor private religious speech."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hudson had been ordered to remove references to his faith from his proposed graduation speech.

He wants to thank people who helped shape his character and reflect on how quickly times goes by.

Should valedictory speeches exclude mention of religion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And he wanted to urge listeners to "use whatever time they have to love others and serve the God who loves us," the legal team said.

But school officials handed him an ultimatum: Censor it or he would be banned from speaking.

That, however, would violate the Constitution's protections from speech and religion as well as Florida law, the legal team said.

Lucas first modified the speech, but it still wasn't enough censorship for the school.

"In coming to Lucas’ defense, The Rutherford Institute sent a letter to school officials, explaining that in addition to the protections under the First Amendment, the 'Florida Student and School Personnel Religious Liberties Act' provides that student speakers at graduation ceremonies be given a limited public forum which does not discriminate against the speaker’s voluntary expression of a religious viewpoint," the institute explained.

The letter to the district gives officials until the end of business on April 30 to retract their demands of Lucas.

"It is imperative that school officials allow Lucas to speak freely about his religious beliefs in his valedictorian speech at graduation," the institute said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!