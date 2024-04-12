School won't let 5th-grader start a prayer club – but approves LGBT group

(FOX NEWS) – A fifth-grade girl in Washington state was denied a request to start an interfaith prayer group at her elementary school after educators granted permission for an LGBTQ Pride club one week earlier.

Eleven-year-old Laura, a Creekside Elementary student, told "Fox News @ Night" she had felt alone in her classroom and the larger school. After speaking with friends who felt the same way, Laura pitched the idea of bringing people together and doing good in the community.

Laura claimed the interfaith prayer group welcomed all students, regardless of religion. "I think that this is something that I am very passionate about. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t really want to make this happen, if I didn’t think that it would be a great opportunity for everyone," Laura said.

