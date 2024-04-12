A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

School won't let 5th-grader start a prayer club – but approves LGBT group

Child wanted to bring people together, do good in the community

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:17pm

(FOX NEWS) – A fifth-grade girl in Washington state was denied a request to start an interfaith prayer group at her elementary school after educators granted permission for an LGBTQ Pride club one week earlier.

Eleven-year-old Laura, a Creekside Elementary student, told "Fox News @ Night" she had felt alone in her classroom and the larger school. After speaking with friends who felt the same way, Laura pitched the idea of bringing people together and doing good in the community.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Laura claimed the interfaith prayer group welcomed all students, regardless of religion. "I think that this is something that I am very passionate about. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t really want to make this happen, if I didn’t think that it would be a great opportunity for everyone," Laura said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him
Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather
IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school
Biden asks China to discourage Iran from attacking Israel
U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×