Scientists accidentally made a mouse grow legs in place of genitals

Turning off a gene early in development led to unexpected results

Published April 12, 2024 at 1:14pm

(Pixabay)

(SCIENCE ALERT) – Turning off a gene early in mouse development led researchers to end up with an accidental six-legged embryonic mammal. This strange result took the spinal cord research of developmental biologists Anastasiia Lozovska and Moisés Mallo and their colleagues at Portugal's Gulbenkian Science Institute in a new direction.

"I didn't choose the project, the project chose me," Mallo told Sara Reardon at Nature News.

The team compared 10 to 17-day-old mouse embryos with and without functioning versions of the gene in question, Tgfbr1, which codes for the Tgfbr1 receptor protein.

Read the full story ›

