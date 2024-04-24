Scientists create programmable artificial cells that mimic living cells

(STUDY FINDS) -- CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In a milestone that blurs the line between the natural and synthetic worlds, scientists at UNC-Chapel Hill have constructed artificial cells that mimic the behavior of living cells. This groundbreaking achievement, a first in the annals of science, could unlock new frontiers in regenerative medicine, drug delivery, and medical diagnostics.

“With this discovery, we can think of engineering fabrics or tissues that can be sensitive to changes in their environment and behave in dynamic ways,” says Freeman, whose lab is in the Applied Physical Sciences Department of the UNC College of Arts and Sciences, in a media release.

Cells and tissues are composed of proteins that form together to perform various tasks and make structures. At the core of every cell lies the cytoskeleton — a dynamic, protein-rich scaffolding that gives the cell its structure and flexibility. Without this vital framework, cells would be mere amorphous blobs, unable to divide, migrate, or perform any of their essential tasks. By mastering the construction of artificial cytoskeletons, Freeman’s team has cracked the fundamental code of cellular architecture.

