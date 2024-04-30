A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scientists discover 'off switch' for brown fat in calorie-burning breakthrough

'A cure for obesity may have been sitting in our fat all along'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 29, 2024 at 8:04pm

(Image by fabioeliasp1 from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- A cure for obesity may have been sitting in our fat all along. Scientists in Denmark have discovered a genetic “off switch” for the body’s brown fat — the substance that helps people burn calories. Knowing why brown fat stops working is now helping researchers come up with a way of activating it on command — which would help countless people lose excess weight.

Brown fat, also known as brown adipose tissue, is very different from the white fat that surrounds our bellies and thighs. This special tissue turns the calories we consume into heat, especially when it’s cold or weight loss patients are engaging in extreme activities, like winter swimming or cryotherapy.

Scientists used to believe that only babies carried brown fat, but more recent research has shown that adults still retain some of their brown fat later in life. Unfortunately, humans hold on to less and less brown fat as they age.

Read the full story ›

