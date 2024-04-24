A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldON CAPITOL HILL

Senate passes foreign aid package, bill that could ban TikTok

Mitch McConnell: 'America stepped up'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:56am

S""

The Moon, or supermoon, is seen as it rises behind the U.S. Capitol, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth. (NASA photo by Joel Kowsky)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted to pass House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s foreign aid supplemental on Tuesday that provides billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as language that could trigger a ban on the social media app TikTok.

The Senate voted 79 to 18 to advance the legislation, sending the package to President Joe Biden’s desk. The supplemental approved of sending $60.8 billion to Ukraine, $15 billion to Israel — with an additional $9 billion in humanitarian aid — and $8 billion to Taiwan, among other provisions.

The legislation also includes measures to put pressure on China and Iran, as well as a provision to force TikTok’s CCP-linked parent company ByteDance to sell the app in roughly nine months to continue operating in the U.S. The House passed similar legislation to crack down on TikTok on March 13, but it stalled in the Senate.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Do you support this legislation?

“This is an extremely important day in the history of our country and of the free world. They’re all watching, waiting to see what we would do,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the vote. “Tonight the Senate will send a clear message. History will record that even as allies and partners may have worried about the depth of our resolve — even as Moscow, Beijing and Tehran grew more convinced that our influence had run its course — and even as loud voices here at home insisted on abandoning responsibilities of leadership, America stepped up, and the Senate held firm.”

GOP Utah Sen. Mike Lee had been calling on 41 Republican senators to block the package.

The GOP-held House passed the legislation with a series of votes on Saturday. Johnson has faced backlash from conservative members over providing aid to Ukraine while not including border security provisions, with a majority of the GOP caucus opposing such funding.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona have been pushing a motion to vacate effort over the legislation.

The Senate passed a similar package in early February that would’ve given $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, while also including border security provisions that critics slammed for not being strict enough.

Biden has signaled that he will sign the legislation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dem megadonor linked to Jeff Epstein bankrolling effort to kick RFK Jr. off ballot
Tesla reports one of its worst quarters in years in latest sign of trouble for EV market
Biden regulator bans one thing with massive implications for millions of workers
Biden's ex-'disinformation' czar teams up with liberal operatives for new gig
Senate passes foreign aid package, bill that could ban TikTok
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×