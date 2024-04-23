Senators urge Biden to mobilize National Guard to protect Jews

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Sens. Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton called on President Biden to mobilize the National Guard to protect Jewish American college students in response to anti-Israel, pro-terrorist demonstrations on campuses.

Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican, wrote in a letter sent to Mr. Biden Monday:

“On college campuses across the United States, Jewish Americans are at risk. … In your statement on Passover, you stated that ‘in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.’ Now you must take action to match those words.”

