A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Politics U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Senators urge Biden to mobilize National Guard to protect Jews

President has said: 'This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 23, 2024 at 2:57pm
UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Sens. Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton called on President Biden to mobilize the National Guard to protect Jewish American college students in response to anti-Israel, pro-terrorist demonstrations on campuses.

Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican, wrote in a letter sent to Mr. Biden Monday:

“On college campuses across the United States, Jewish Americans are at risk. … In your statement on Passover, you stated that ‘in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.’ Now you must take action to match those words.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Senators urge Biden to mobilize National Guard to protect Jews
WATCH: DHS boss clueless what executive actions could be taken on border crisis
Judge dismisses riot charges for more than 100 migrants who rushed border
'Bullsh*t prophets': Elite colleges scale back ops to cope with anti-Israel protest surge
How much are you paying for Ukraine aid?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×