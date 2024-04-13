Senior officials stress 'new chapter' of China-North Korea ties

(HURRIYET DAILY NEWS) – Beijing's third highest-ranking official Zhao Leji — a member of the powerful Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo — is on a goodwill visit to the nuclear-armed North as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

China is North Korea's most important economic benefactor and diplomatic ally, obstructing U.S.-led efforts at the U.N. Security Council alongside Russia to impose stricter sanctions on Kim Jong Un's government in response to its increased weapons tests.

Zhao and his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae attended an opening ceremony for the "year of DPRK-China friendship" in Pyongyang on Friday, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said, using the acronym for the North's official name.

