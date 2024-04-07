'We serve an unbelievable God': Coach immediately gives praise after NCAA title win

(FOX NEWS) -- South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was emotional as the final buzzer sounded and her team wrapped up another national championship on Sunday.

This time, the team took down a red-hot Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-75. The Gamecocks held Iowa to 29 points in the second half.

“We serve an unbelievable God.” -Coach Dawn Staley after South Carolina’s huge win pic.twitter.com/CHutRzopA3 — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) April 7, 2024

Staley met with ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the postgame handshake. She was visibly emotional.

Read the full story ›