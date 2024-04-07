A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'We serve an unbelievable God': Coach immediately gives praise after NCAA title win

'He rips your heart out, and He makes you believe. He makes you believe the unimaginable'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 7:35pm
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, right, praises God upon winning the women's college basketball national championship on Sunday, Aprill 7, 2024.

(FOX NEWS) -- South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was emotional as the final buzzer sounded and her team wrapped up another national championship on Sunday.

This time, the team took down a red-hot Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-75. The Gamecocks held Iowa to 29 points in the second half.

Staley met with ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the postgame handshake. She was visibly emotional.

Read the full story ›

